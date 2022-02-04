Major League Soccer

Paul Arriola Agrees to Four Year Contract With MLS's Dallas Team

Paul Arriola
John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Winger Paul Arriola signed a four-year contract with Major League Soccer's Dallas team on Friday, a week after he was acquired in a trade from D.C. United.

The 26-year-old was obtained on Jan. 26 for $1.5 million in General Allocation Money this year and $500,000 next year.

Arriola has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. from Tijuana in 2017.

He missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 season before a quadriceps injury.

Arriola has eight goals in 42 international appearances.

