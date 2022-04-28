Patriots Trade 21st Pick to Chiefs for Late First-Rounder, Two Other Picks

Patriots trade back in draft, send 21st overall pick to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New England Patriots fans will have to wait just a little while longer for their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded their 21st pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for picks 29, 94 and 121.

Patriots trade pick 21 to Kansas City for picks 29, 94 and 121. pic.twitter.com/2fMuwhMUtI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 29, 2022

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's what the Patriots' updated list of draft picks looks like following the deal:

Round 1: No. 29

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: Nos. 85, 94

Round 4: Nos. 121, 127

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: Nos. 183, 200, 210

Round 7: No. 245

According to OverTheCap's Jason Fitzgerald, Bill Belichick and the Pats actually extracted quite a bit of value from Kansas City in the trade.

#Patriots come out quite a bit ahead in their trade with the #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/HjojaptITd — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 29, 2022

With the 21st pick, the Chiefs selected cornerback Trent McDuffie out of Washington.