Mahomes, Jefferson headline 2022 NFL AP All-Pro Teams

It’s time to recognize the NFL’s best players.

The Associated Press revealed their 2022 NFL All-Pro Teams on Friday, just a few weeks before other major awards are handed out at the NFL Honors ceremony.

The NFLPA revealed its own list of All-Pro Teams earlier this week for the first time ever.

The AP First and Second Team All-Pro honors are chosen by a national panel of 50 NFL writers and broadcasters from across the country. Each position gets at least one representative on each team, but certain spots get more than one selection.

Here’s a look at the NFL AP All-Pro Teams for the 2022 season:

Who made NFL AP First-Team All-Pro in 2022?

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City)

Running back: Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas)

Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota), Tyreek Hill (Miami), Davante Adams (Las Vegas)

Tight end: Travis Kelce (Kansas City)

Left tackle: Trent Williams (San Francisco)

Right tackle: Lane Johnson (Philadelphia)

Left guard: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland)

Right guard: Zack Martin (Dallas)

Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia)

DEFENSE

Edge rushers: Nick Bosa (San Francisco), Micah Parsons (Dallas)

Interior linemen: Chris Jones (Kansas City), Quinnen Williams (New York Jets)

Linebackers: Fred Warner (San Francisco), Roquan Smith (Baltimore), Matt Milano (Buffalo)

Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Patrick Surtain II (Denver)

Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh), Talanoa Hufanga (San Francisco)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Daniel Carlson (Las Vegas)

Punter: Tommy Townsend (Kansas City)

Kick returner: Keisean Nixon (Green Bay)

Punt returner: Marcus Jones (New England)

Special teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Washington)

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola (Minnesota)

Who made NFL AP Second-Team All-Pro in 2022?

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia)

Running back: Nick Chubb (Cleveland)

Wide receivers: AJ Brown (Philadelphia), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas)

Tight end: George Kittle (San Francisco)

Left tackle: Andrew Thomas (New York Giants)

Right tackle: Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay)

Left guard: Joe Thuney (Kansas City)

Right guard: Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta)

Center: Creed Humphrey (Kansas City)

DEFENSE

Edge rushers: Myles Garrett (Cleveland), Haason Reddick (Philadelphia)

Interior linemen: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants), Jeffrey Simmons (Tennessee)

Linebackers: Bobby Wagner (Los Angeles Rams), CJ Mosley (New York Jets), Demario Davis (New Orleans)

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander (Green Bay), James Bradberry (Philadelphia)

Safeties: Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers), Justin Simmons (Denver)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Justin Tucker (Baltimore)

Punter: Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee)

Kick returner: Kene Nwangwu (Minnesota)

Punt returner: Kalif Raymond (Detroit)

Special teamer: George Odum (San Francisco)

Long snapper: Nick Moore (Baltimore)