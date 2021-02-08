Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Posts Heartfelt Message After Chiefs' Super Bowl Loss

After a rough loss in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes was reminded that he at least still has one happy event coming up.

Mahomes' pregnant fiancée, Brittany Lynne Matthews, tweeted her support for the Chiefs' quarterback following a 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that denied Kansas City back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

"Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does! 🙏🏼❤️ " she wrote. "Now let’s have a baby🤣"

Mahomes, 25, suffered through his worst statistical game since high school as it marked the first time in his college or NFL career that his team failed to score a touchdown in a game he started, ESPN reported.

Matthews was defending Mahomes on Twitter during the game from critics, referees and ESPN.

Maybe you have never been pregnant...and maybe one day you will be and you will realize what a blessing it is and maybe also rethink you’re words girl😘 it’s a shame women can be so hateful to other women.. https://t.co/KoZGPRBo0n — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

"Mahomes got that girl pregnant and the ancestors immediately took away his powers. Smh," one person on Twitter wrote, prompting her to reply, "That girl🤣 My name is Brittany. Maybe you have never been pregnant...and maybe one day you will be and you will realize what a blessing it is and maybe also rethink you’re words girl😘 it’s a shame women can be so hateful to other women.."

Early in the game, she protested a call by the officials by tweeting, "That was bull💩"

In the final minutes of the Bucs' lopsided win, ESPN's "SportsCenter" account tweeted a photo of Mahomes with a blank look on his face.

Y’all are 🗑🗑🗑 for this too, but he looks damn good to me😍🔥 https://t.co/e4YCpeoQo4 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

"Y’all are for this too, but he looks damn good to me😍🔥," she wrote using the trash can emoji.

Mahomes showed his appreciation for the fans following the disappointing loss.

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support. Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back! 💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 8, 2021

"Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support," he tweeted. "Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back!"

Matthews reminded him afterward that there are better days ahead as the couple await their first child. The two shared last October that they are expecting a girl.

Matthews showed off her baby bump on Instagram at Raymond James Stadium before Sunday night's big game.

Mahomes knows he has an even better prize than a Super Bowl ring on the way.

"Hopefully right after the Super Bowl I'm able to bring a little girl into this world and get to become a dad in the offseason and get to see that process as well," Mahomes said on Kansas City's 610 Sports Radio show "The Drive" last December.

