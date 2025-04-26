Texas Rangers

Patrick Bailey's pinch-hit single in the 9th lifts the Giants over the Rangers 3-2

Jake Burger hit a sacrifice flies in the first and third innings for Texas, which has lost five of eight.

By Steve Kroner | Associated Press

Apr 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson (4) connects for an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Pinch-hitter Patrick Bailey singled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants overcame a two-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Saturday.

Willy Adames hit a two-run single in the fifth, ending Tyler Mahler's career-best 20-inning scoreless streak.

With the score 2-2, Heliot Ramos singled off Jacob Webb (2-1) starting the ninth, LaMonte Wade Jr. walked and Christian Koss sacrificed. The switch-hitting Bailey batted for Sam Huff, left-hander Jacob Lentz relieved and Bailey, who entered with a .159 average, slapped a first-pitch changeup into to the opposite field in short right as Ramos trotted home.

Ryan Walker (1-1) escaped a two-on, no-outs jam in the ninth. Kyle Higashioka popped up a bunt attempt caught by Huff, the catcher, in foul territory and then Walker struck out Josh Smith and pinch-hitter Joc Pederson.

Robbie Ray struck out eight in seven innings, allowing five hits and retiring 14 of his final 15 batters.

Key moment

Pederson's strikeout that ended the ninth inning dropped his batting average to .077.

Key stat

Giants reliever Tyler Rogers worked a scoreless eighth inning. He has allowed a run in only one of his 15 outings this season. His ERA is 0.63 (one earned run in 14 1/3 innings).

Up next

Rangers RHP Jack Leiter (2-0, 0.90 ERA) and Giants RHP Jordan Hicks (1-3, 6.59) start Sunday.

