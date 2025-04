The WNBA will welcome its new rookie class, led by Paige Bueckers, when the league holds its annual draft on Monday night.

The UConn star, fresh off leading the Huskies to their 12th national championship, is projected to go No. 1 to the Dallas Wings. Bueckers will be a big piece on and off the court for the Wings.

The Wings also have the 12th pick in the first round.

Seattle has the second pick and potentially could take France's Dominique Malonga. The 19-year-old helped France win the silver medal at the Paris Olympics this past summer. If she's drafted second, she'd be only the fifth foreign player to go in the first two picks in the league's history. Margo Dydek went first in 1998 and Lauren Jackson was the No. 1 pick three years later. Liz Cambage was drafted second in 2011 and Awak Kuier went No. 2 in 2021.

The Washington Mystics will control the direction of the draft after the top two picks, having the third, fourth and sixth picks. Washington has a new coach and general manager.

“This is a year where Washington is a team that you want to be drafted by because they have so many roster spots available,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said. “This is a team that if you go there, you’re going to have a chance to, one, make the roster, and two, become a part of their rotation.”

Five teams don’t have picks in the opening round, as New York, Indiana, Phoenix, and Atlanta all traded away their picks. Las Vegas forfeited its pick following a league investigation in 2023 that found the franchise violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.

Here are some other tidbits for Monday night's draft:

Foreign flavor

The 6-foot-6 Malonga isn’t the only foreign player in the draft who has honed her skills in France. Juste Jocyte, Malonga’s Lyon teammate in the French basketball league, is also expected to be taken in the first round.

Jocyte is a versatile player who can play any of the guard positions and is really effective in the pick and roll. The Lithuanian, who is also 19 years old, scored 22 points against Belgium in EuroBasket qualifying a few months ago. She has a toughness about her and is fundamentally sound.

“She’s left-handed and knows how to play with or without the ball in her hands,” former Mystics coach Mike Thibault said. “Not a true point guard, but can handle the ball. She’s a smart player who knows how to use screens.”

Ajsa Sivka of Slovenia could also be a first-round choice. She's a multilevel scoring forward with efficient shot-making ability. She made over 42% from the 3-point line. At 6 feet 4 inches, she is a difficult matchup to defend.

“She has all the skills to be a good player in the WNBA,” Thibault said.

Starting from scratch

The Golden State Valkyries are entering the league as an expansion franchise and have the fifth pick in the draft. The Valkyries had their expansion player draft and will now look to potentially find a cornerstone player to go with them. Potential candidates for the Valkyries include Southern California's Kiki Iriafen and LSU's Aneesah Morrow.

“I do think a rookie could come in and contribute because this is — it’s a new team,” ESPN analyst Andraya Carter said. “It’s a new team that is developing, and I think this pick will be chosen specifically to try and fit what the Valkyries are trying to build. They’re starting their franchise, so I expect the Valkyries to be very intentional with this pick, as someone that fans will be excited about, that will fit the culture, fit the system.”

New venue

For the second consecutive year, the draft will be held in New York at The Shed, and fans will be in attendance. The league will hold an Orange Carpet for the draftees' arrival.