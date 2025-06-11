Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers off injury report, apparently set for return from 4-game absence

The Dallas Wings rookie is set to play at the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night.

By The Associated Press

May 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) is seen during the first half against the Chicago Sky at the Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is no longer listed in the team's injury report, apparently clearing the way for her return from a four-game absence, first with a concussion and then an illness.

Bueckers is set to play at the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night, a day after going through a full practice.

The No. 1 pick in this year's draft missed three games in the WNBA's concussion protocol before sitting out an 81-65 home loss to the undefeated Minnesota Lynx with an unspecified illness.

Bueckers last played in a 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky on May 29.

Bueckers is averaging 14.7 points and 6.7 assists in six games for the Wings, who have the league's worst record at 1-9.

