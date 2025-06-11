Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is no longer listed in the team's injury report, apparently clearing the way for her return from a four-game absence, first with a concussion and then an illness.

Bueckers is set to play at the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night, a day after going through a full practice.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The No. 1 pick in this year's draft missed three games in the WNBA's concussion protocol before sitting out an 81-65 home loss to the undefeated Minnesota Lynx with an unspecified illness.

Bueckers last played in a 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky on May 29.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Bueckers is averaging 14.7 points and 6.7 assists in six games for the Wings, who have the league's worst record at 1-9.