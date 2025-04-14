Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings jerseys available immediately after pick in WNBA Draft

By NBCDFW Staff

Bueckers
Getty

When the clock starts Monday night in the WNBA Draft, the Dallas Wings are expected to waste no time selecting the top prospect, UConn’s Paige Bueckers.

If the draft goes as expected, fans hoping to score a Bueckers Wings jersey can do so at select Dick's Sporting Goods stores immediately after the top pick.

  • Arlington -- 3891 South Cooper -- The Parks at Arlington
  • Dallas -- 9358 North Central Expressway - Best Buy Plaza
  • Dallas -- 13838 Dallas Parkway - Galleria
  • Frisco -- 2611 Preston Road -- Stonebriar Centre
  • Garland -- 205 Coneflower Drive -- Firewheel Town Centre
  • Mesquite -- 2063 Town East Mall -- Town East Mall

Jerseys available while supplies last.

The Wings also have the 12th pick in the draft.

So, what time is the 2025 WNBA Draft and how can you watch? Here's everything to know.

