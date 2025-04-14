Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings jerseys available immediately after pick in WNBA Draft

When the clock starts Monday night in the WNBA Draft, the Dallas Wings are expected to waste no time selecting the top prospect, UConn’s Paige Bueckers.

If the draft goes as expected, fans hoping to score a Bueckers Wings jersey can do so at select Dick's Sporting Goods stores immediately after the top pick.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Arlington -- 3891 South Cooper -- The Parks at Arlington

Dallas -- 9358 North Central Expressway - Best Buy Plaza

Dallas -- 13838 Dallas Parkway - Galleria

Frisco -- 2611 Preston Road -- Stonebriar Centre

Garland -- 205 Coneflower Drive -- Firewheel Town Centre

Mesquite -- 2063 Town East Mall -- Town East Mall

Jerseys available while supplies last.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Wings also have the 12th pick in the draft.

So, what time is the 2025 WNBA Draft and how can you watch? Here's everything to know.