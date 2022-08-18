fc dallas

Paes Deliver Shutout, FC Dallas Defeats Philadelphia Union

After the victory, Dallas is now 11-7-9

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Maarten Paes delivered a three-save shutout while Jesus Ferreira scored a pivotal goal in Dallas' 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Ferreira's game-winner came in the 34th minute to secure the win for Dallas (11-7-9). Paul Arriola had an assist on the goal.

Dallas outshot the Union (13-4-9) 12-7, with five shots on goal to three for the Union.

Paes saved all three shots he faced for Dallas. Andre Blake saved four of the five shots he faced for the Union.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dallas plays on the road on Sunday against Nashville, while the Union will visit D.C. United on Saturday.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fc dallasFriscoMLSphiladelphia union
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us