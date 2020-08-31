Texas Tech

Pac-12 Linebacker Transfers to Texas Tech to Play This Fall

By Associated Press

Former Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler will be eligible to play immediately this fall at Texas Tech after leaving the Pac-12 team for which he started the past three seasons.

The Pac-12 has opted against playing football this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Big 12 plans to play a reduced 10-game schedule that starts Sept. 12.

Coach Matt Wells said Sunday that Schooler, a graduate transfer, joined the Red Raiders last week. Schooler had 318 tackles in 37 games at Arizona, and goes into his final season with 46 tackles for loss, the most among any active FBS player.

Texas Tech is scheduled to open the season at home against Houston Baptist.

