Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators Owner Eugene Melnyk Dies From Illness at 62

He had owned the Senators since 2003, when he bought the NHL club for $92 million

OTTAWA, ON - DECEMBER 15: Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk talks to skaters during the 2017 Scotiabank NHL100 Classic Eugene Melnyk Skate for kids on Parliament Hill on December 15, 2017 in Ottawa, Canada.
Minas Panagiotakis/NHLI via Getty Images

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died from an illness, the team said Monday night. He was 62.

The team announced Melnyk's death with a statement from his family that mentioned “an illness he faced with determination and courage.” The statement did not explain what the illness was, and a team spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking additional details.

Melnyk had a liver transplant in 2015 after a public campaign for a donor. He had owned the Senators since 2003, when he bought the NHL club for $92 million.

The Toronto native was involved in other businesses around Canada and in 2010 had an estimated net worth of $1.21 billion.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Mr. Melnyk provided me, my teammates, and many Sens players who came before us with an opportunity to live out our dream,” captain Brady Tkachuk posted on Twitter. “The Ottawa community will miss you greatly. Condolences to your family.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ottawa SenatorsNHL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us