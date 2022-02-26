Osorio Scores to Help Toronto to 1-1 Draw With FC Dallas

Jonathan Osorio scored the tying goal in the 45th minute for Toronto in a 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Jader Obrian scored the lone goal for Dallas.

Maarten Paes saved one of the two shots he faced for Dallas. Alex Bono had three saves for Toronto.

Heading into the season opener, Dallas was 7-15-12 overall in the 2021 season while going 5-5-7 at home. Dallas scored 47 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

Toronto finished 6-18-10 overall a season ago while going 2-12-3 on the road. Toronto scored 39 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday was the first meeting of the season between the two teams.