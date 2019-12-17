Olympic Hopefuls to Compete in Fort Worth

The road to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games will bring some of the world's top athletes to Fort Worth this week.

Organizers say the 6-day wrestling and table tennis event is expected to draw more than 1,500 competitors from around the world to the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The 2019 Seamaster U.S. Open Table Tennis Championships will be followed by the Senior Nationals -- the national championships for Olympic-style wrestling.

The wrestling competitions will showcase three Olympic events: men's freestyle, women's freestyle and Greco-Roman. Organizers say the competition is a critical stop for men and women wrestlers competing for a spot on Team USA Wrestling.

The Tour of America: Stockyard Stampede USA Wrestling youth competition runs Dec. 21-22.

Tickets are $10 per day and can be purchased at the door. Children 5 years old and under are free. Combo ticketing is being offered Friday and Saturday, giving access to both events for the price of one.

USA Table Tennis

Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

Tue-Thurs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

USA Wrestling

Friday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.