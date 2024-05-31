gymnastics

Olympic gymnastics hopeful Shilese Jones injured, pulls out of U.S. championships in Fort Worth

Washington gymnast says she plans to petition USA Gymnastics for a spot at the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis at the end of June

Shilese Jones pulled out of the U.S. gymnastics championships on Friday with a shoulder injury.

The 21-year-old Jones, considered a leading contender to make the five-woman U.S. Olympic team this summer, plans to petition USA Gymnastics for a spot at the Olympic Trials next month in Minneapolis.

“With Paris as my ultimate focus, it’s best for me to prioritize recovery and resting my shoulder this weekend,” Jones said in a statement.

Jones did not specify what caused the flare-up. A six-time world championship medalist, Jones came in a strong second to Simone Biles at the U.S. Classic two weeks ago and is among the top candidates to make the U.S. team that will be heavily favored to win gold in Paris.

“Both the medical team and I are confident this is the right decision to ensure I’m at full strength for Trials,” Jones said. "I’m excited to support my fellow athletes and teammates this weekend. I am submitting a petition to USAG for Olympic Trials and hope to have the opportunity to compete in Minneapolis!”

