Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas Coaches Young Gymnasts in Frisco

Young gymnasts got a special treat Sunday -- the chance to meet Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas.

Douglas coached the next crop of gymnasts, and maybe future Olympians, at Eagle Gymnastics in Frisco.

"It means so much to me to be helping out the next generation, because that's our future. I remember when I was in their shoes. I looked up to Carly Patterson, I looked up to Shawn Johnson," Douglas said. "When they would give me tips, it would help me out tremendously."

She coached the girls on basics, as the clinic mixed friendly competition and fun.

"I have memories of challenging myself and having fun. It was a lot of hard work too. The gym was my home," Douglas said.

The gymnasts got a chance to show off their floor routines and skills on the balance beam.

Douglas said she's enjoyed the balance of her life..

"I've been doing a lot with traveling and business, and cooking and other hobbies. It's been a lot of fun," she said.

NBC 5 asked her about a return to gymnastics.

"Thank you guys for sticking with me through thick and thin. I love you guys. We'll see!" Douglas said.