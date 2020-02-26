Olympic Figure Skater Chris Knierim Announces Retirement

Figure skater Chris Knierim, one half of the husband-and-wife duo that helped the U.S. win team gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics, announced his retirement Wednesday while Alexa Knierim said she will continue skating with a new partner.

The three-time national champions have withdrawn from next month's world championships. The Knierims will be replaced by Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson on the American team headed to Montreal.

The 32-year-old Chris Knierim said his passion for skating had waned while injuries had mounted, and that forced him to consider his future. He also said he's been dealing with depression and is receiving treatment for it.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth ISD 5 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD Approves Plan to Change School Boundaries

Shavon Randle 6 hours ago

Testimony Continues in Trial Related to Kidnapping of Shavon Randle

The 28-year-old Alexa Knierim did not say who she was considering for a new partner, but her husband said he plans to be part of her coaching team going forward.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-Sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us