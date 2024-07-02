Oklahoma

OSU RB Ollie Gordon II, who won Doak Walker Award last season, arrested on suspicion of DUI

Gordon II attended Euless Trinity High School before attending Oklahoma State University

By Cliff Brunt | Associated Press

Oklahoma State running back and Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

A state trooper in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, reported seeing Gordon swerving in his black 2024 Cadillac. The vehicle was clocked at 82 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The trooper pulled the vehicle over, smelled alcohol and found half-full bottles of vodka and tequila inside of it, according to the affidavit.

Gordon, 20, was arrested and registered breath alcohol content levels of 0.11 and 0.10 at the Cleveland County jail.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said Gordon posted bond and was released on Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Gordon had an attorney.

Gordon ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. He won the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s best running back, finished seventh in the Heisman voting and was a first-team Associated Press All-American.

An Oklahoma State spokesman said the school is aware of the situation.

This article tagged under:

OklahomaCrime and CourtsEuless
