Ole Miss at Texas A&M Postponed as Virus Roils Schedules

No. 5 Texas A&M will not play for a second straight week after its Saturday home game with Mississippi was postponed because of lingering issues with COVID-19 within the Aggies' program.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday its eighth postponement of the season and said the game between the Ole Miss and Texas A&M could be made up Dec. 19, the day of the league championship game.
The SEC had four games called off last week, including Texas A&M at Tennessee, which has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Three FBS games scheduled for this week have already been postponed or canceled. Last week, 15 games were called off because of COVID-19, the most yet this season.
As the college football season lurches toward a finish, the NCAA is making plans it hopes will save March Madness. The association said Monday it wants to move the entire Division I men's basketball tournament to one geographic location and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.