Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M Postponed Due to COVID-19 in Rebels' Program

No. 5 Texas A&M's football game against Mississippi scheduled for Saturday in College Station has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Rebels program.

The game will only be rescheduled if games set for Dec. 19 are canceled. The Aggies are scheduled to visit Tennessee and Ole Miss is scheduled to visit LSU that day.

Ole Miss paused all team activities last week because of positive COVID-19 cases but had hoped to resume practice on Wednesday and play the Aggies on Saturday.

"We've stressed throughout 2020, and it's a great lesson about life, control what you can control," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. "It's unfortunate we are unable to play Ole Miss this week. I feel for our seniors who were looking forward to being recognized and playing at Kyle Field. We will go back to work controlling what we can, and that is preparing to play Tennessee next week."

