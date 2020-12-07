College Football

Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M Postponed Due to COVID-19 in Rebels' Program

The game will only be rescheduled if games set for Dec. 19 are canceled

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 14, 2020, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.
Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 5 Texas A&M's football game against Mississippi scheduled for Saturday in College Station has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Rebels program.

The game will only be rescheduled if games set for Dec. 19 are canceled. The Aggies are scheduled to visit Tennessee and Ole Miss is scheduled to visit LSU that day.

Ole Miss paused all team activities last week because of positive COVID-19 cases but had hoped to resume practice on Wednesday and play the Aggies on Saturday.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Cowboys 1 hour ago

Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin Goes to IR, Out at Least 3 Games

"We've stressed throughout 2020, and it's a great lesson about life, control what you can control," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. "It's unfortunate we are unable to play Ole Miss this week. I feel for our seniors who were looking forward to being recognized and playing at Kyle Field. We will go back to work controlling what we can, and that is preparing to play Tennessee next week."

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College Football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us