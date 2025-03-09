Dallas Stars

Hyman scores twice and Oilers hang on to edge Stars 5-4

Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn and Matt Dumba also scored for the Stars

 Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Saturday night.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Viktor Arvidsson and Connor Brown also scored for the Oilers, who have won back-to-back games and three of their last four. Stuart Skinner made 22 saves, but Edmonton nearly blew a 5-1 lead after two periods.

Trade deadline acquisition Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist in his debut for Dallas, which had its four-game winning streak stopped. Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn and Matt Dumba also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots.

Stars forward Roope Hintz took a puck to the face in the second period and didn't return.

Takeaways

Stars: Rantanen wore No. 96 after being traded to the Stars by Carolina at Friday’s trade deadline and then signing an eight-year deal worth $96 million. He picked up an assist on the Stars’ opening goal by Johnston and then scored his 28th on a third-period power play.

Oilers: Defenseman Jake Walman — who also wore No. 96, the first player in Edmonton franchise history to do so — played his first game with the team after coming over from San Jose. Walman made an immediate impact, springing Hyman with a beautiful long stretch pass for a breakaway goal.

Key moment

The Oilers went up 4-1 five minutes into the second on a highlight-reel goal by McDavid, who zipped around Dallas' Ilya Lyubushkin for a breakaway and got his 24th goal. McDavid also reached 80 points for the ninth consecutive season. Only three players have achieved that in more consecutive seasons: Wayne Gretzky (13), Dale Hawerchuk (13) and Phil Esposito (11).

Key stat

Leon Draisaitl's assist on Edmonton’s third goal extended his points streak to 14 games, tying his career high.

The Stars visit Vancouver on Sunday, and the Oilers kick off a four-game road trip in Buffalo on Monday.

Copyright The Associated Press

