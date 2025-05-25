Dallas Stars

Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid score 2 each as Oilers dominate Stars 6-1

By The Associated Press

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) chase the puck during the third period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid also had a two-goal outing and the Edmonton Oilers took a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference final series with a 6-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Evan Bouchard, with a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg also scored for the Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added three assists.

Stuart Skinner made 33 saves in the Edmonton net to improve to 4-4 in postseason play, his first victory in the playoffs that wasn’t a shutout.

The Oilers have won two straight since their third-period collapse in Game 1 in Dallas.

Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who are hoping to avoid being knocked out in the third round by the Oilers for a second consecutive season.

Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots in Dallas’ net, falling to 5-10 in his career in West final contests.

Game 4 will be in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas StarsNHL
