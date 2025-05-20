Dallas Wings

Ogwumike, Diggins lead Storm past Wings with strong first half

Seattle holds off Dallas despite second-half rally to earn first win of the season

ARLINGTON, TX – MAY 19: Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins attempts a shot past two Dallas Wings defenders during the second quarter of a WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings on Monday, May 19, 2025 at College Park Center in Arlington, TX.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, and Skylar Diggins scored 21 points and distributed nine assists, and Seattle held off Dallas in the second half to beat the Wings 79-71 on Monday night.

Gabby Williams scored 17 points for Seattle (1-1), which as a team distributed 25 assists on 29 made baskets.

Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers scored 19 points and distributed eight assists, NaLyssa Smith and reserve Maddy Siegrist scored 12 points apiece, and reserve Teaira McCowan scored 10 for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale struggled from the field, shooting 2 for 14 and scoring eight points.

Dallas made just 4 of 19 3-point attempts.

Despite falling behind by 17 points in the first half to hot-shooting Seattle and trailing 56-41 at the break, Dallas rallied and drew within 64-61 with 46 seconds left in the third on a basket by McCowan, but it never got closer.

The Storm finished 9-for-11 shooting (81.8%) from 3-point range before halftime and were 18-for-36 shooting overall. Seattle finished 29 for 70 (41.4%) for the game.

After Dallas posted a 26-25 lead after the first quarter, Diggins buried a 24-foot 3 to break a 30-all tie with 7:28 before halftime, and the Storm led for the remainder. The basket ignited a 14-4 run,n and Seattle recorded its first double-digit lead at 44-34.

Williams' 3 with 1:23 left before the break made it 54-37.

