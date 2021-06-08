wings

Ogunbowale Scores 22, Wings Beat Mercury 85-81

Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings dribbles during the game against the Phoenix Mercury on June 8, 2021 at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points, Marina Mabrey added 14 and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-81 on Tuesday night.

Mabrey scored on a driving layup with 11.1 seconds left and Ogunbowale added a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds, each time extending the Wings (4-5) to a four-point lead.

Satou Sabally added 11 points and capped an 11-2 Dallas run with a 3-pointer that made it 81-70 with 1:41 left. But the Mercury (5-4) scored nine straight over the next 1:11 with Skylar Diggins-Smith scoring five and Brittney Griner adding four during the run.

Griner tied her season highs with 27 points and 16 rebounds, Diggins-Smith scored 22 for her fourth straight 20-point game, and Megan Walker added 10 points.

The Dallas reserves outscored Phoenix's bench 41-10.

Dallas will stay in Phoenix for a rematch with the Mercury on Friday night.

