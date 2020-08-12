wings

Ogunbowale Scores 19, But Sun Hold Off Wings 70-66

dallas-wings-logo
NBC 5 News

DeWanna Bonner scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas added 17 and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 70-66 on Wednesday night.

Bonner curled off a high screen and drove to the basket for a layup with 10.8 seconds left. Dallas was off on a 3-pointer at the other end and Jasmine Thomas secured the defensive rebound to seal it.

Jasmine Thomas finished with 10 points for Connecticut (3-6), which trailed by as many as 12 points. Bonner moved past Maya Moore for 22nd on the WNBA career scoring list.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

fc dallas 16 mins ago

MLS Restarts Season in Frisco with Strict Safety Measures

Cowboys 3 hours ago

Jerry Jones Talks About Kneeling and Playing in a Pandemic During Cowboys Opening News Conference

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (3-6) with 19 points and Allisha Gray had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Ogunbowale was limited to four points in the first half due to picking up her third foul with nine minutes left in the second quarter. She scored 11 of Dallas' 15 points in the third quarter for a 49-46 lead, and she sank a jumper with 31 seconds left to pull the Wings within 68-66.

This article tagged under:

wingsWNBAConnecticut Sun
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us