Ogunbowale and McCowan carry Wings to win over the Liberty

Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points and Teaira McCowan added 15 points with 12 rebounds to help the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 98-88 on Wednesday in a matinee camp day game.

Trailing 60-59 nearly four minutes into the third quarter, Dallas (12-9) took over. The Wings scored the next 12 points, including two 3-pointers by Ogunbowale, to get their first double-digit lead of the game.

When Ogunbowale wasn't hitting 3-pointers she and her teammates were finding the 6-foot-7 McCowan in the lane.

McCowan missed the game in New York in June because she was playing overseas with the Turkish national team. That game featured the first matchup between the Sabally sisters and New York won 102-93.

Dallas led 86-72 with 6:02 left before the Liberty (14-5) scored five straight to get within single digits. They could get no closer as the Wings extended their winning streak to four games.

Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 22 for the Liberty, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Ionescu hit five 3-pointers, keeping up her hot shooting from the All-Star 3-point contest where she hit a record 25 of 27 shots.

The Wings protected the basketball only committing a season-low two turnovers in the game.