Nowitzki Officially Returns to Mavericks in Advisory Role

The greatest Dallas Mavericks' player of all time is officially back with the team -- this time as a special advisor.

The team said Friday Dirk Nowitzki would assist in the hiring of the team's next head coach and general manager.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

General manager Donnie Nelson and head coach Rick Carlisle both left the Mavericks this week. Nelson served as the general manager for 24 years and Carlisle as the head coach for 13, including leading Dallas to its only NBA title in 2011.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs discusses the departure of Donnie Nelson and shares his choice for the next general manager of the Dallas Mavericks.

"Mark Cuban approached me about a role as special advisor and I am happy to support my Mavs," said Nowitzki. "Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle were both mentors and played huge roles in my career and the success of this franchise, and I am going to miss them. It is important for me now to join Mark and contribute as much as I can as we move forward."

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.