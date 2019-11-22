November Wingtstop Athlete – Lindsey Kim

By Pat Doney

Lindsey-Kim
NBC 5 News

At Frisco Centennial High School, on national signing day, one of the Titans best student athletes believes she is just an observer at the school’s event. Instead, Lindsey Kim is getting the surprise of the year, named the Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month, and received a $3,000 scholarship for her efforts.

Lindsey is a star in the classroom with a 5.49 GPA, and was an all-district golfer as part of Centennial’s district championship golf team.

“I always put forth my best effort and find a lot of motivation because I love to play golf and I love to learn,” said Lindsey. “So really, it’s always come a little easy to me.”

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

hs football 38 mins ago

High School Football Semifinals Weekend Features Several North Texas Teams

Carrollton 5 hours ago

Katy Durkee is December’s Wingstop Athlete of the Month

An incredible work ethic, and a passion for golf that started for Lindsey at a young age, and she hopes carries over to an opportunity to play in college at Stanford, Rice or Texas.

Congratulations to Lindsey Kim, our NBC 5 Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month.

Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us