November Wingtstop Athlete – Lindsey Kim

At Frisco Centennial High School, on national signing day, one of the Titans best student athletes believes she is just an observer at the school’s event. Instead, Lindsey Kim is getting the surprise of the year, named the Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month, and received a $3,000 scholarship for her efforts.

Lindsey is a star in the classroom with a 5.49 GPA, and was an all-district golfer as part of Centennial’s district championship golf team.

“I always put forth my best effort and find a lot of motivation because I love to play golf and I love to learn,” said Lindsey. “So really, it’s always come a little easy to me.”

An incredible work ethic, and a passion for golf that started for Lindsey at a young age, and she hopes carries over to an opportunity to play in college at Stanford, Rice or Texas.

Congratulations to Lindsey Kim, our NBC 5 Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month.