Notre Dame channels The Hangover in Shamrock Series jersey reveal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Wolfpack is making its return to Las Vegas in style.

Notre Dame football released a teaser video on Wednesday that parodies The Hangover, a 2009 comedy about three guys at a Las Vegas bachelor party that quickly spirals out of control, and people are taking note.

The video, starring head coach Marcus Freeman, tight end Michael Mayer and defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, centers around their search for the specialty jersey to wear in their upcoming Shamrock Series matchup against BYU this October. Father-son duo Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr., both former Notre Dame football players, are also featured.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Some guys CAN handle Vegas



Feel It. October 8 pic.twitter.com/HdzdAOaCDs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 27, 2022

Fans of the hit trilogy will be pleased to know the four-minute video is chock full with references including the perpetually missing Doug, Alan’s upcoming Jonas Brothers concert and Leslie Chow’s iconic ripoff of Arnold Jackson’s “Whatcha talkin bout Willis?”

The game, held in Las Vegas, builds on the Shamrock Series’ tradition to offer a unique matchup throughout non-traditional venues. It also conveniently doubles as a recruiting tool by expanding the school’s reach to even more corners of the country.

The series, which dates back to 2009 when the Irish played Washington State at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, has been held every year except 2019 and 2020.

Over the years, the series has fallen into a rhythm of playing at an iconic venue near the opposing school. This includes playing Boston College at Fenway Park, Syracuse at Yankee Stadium and Wisconsin at Soldier Field. The kicker? It’s considered a Notre Dame home game and the Irish faithful show up in droves.

This October’s matchup is no different. Dubbed the “Holy War” by some, the two religiously affiliated schools will meet up for the ninth time on October 8 at Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Among the many traditions of the series is a specialty jersey, often designed in homage to the historic stadium or city playing host. As the video reveals, the Irish will be donning a white jersey with gold detailing.

Don’t worry, though. The iconic gold helmets are sticking around.

Check out the full breakdown of Notre Dame’s jersey details below:

𝗩𝗜𝗩𝗔 𝗟𝗔𝗦 𝗩𝗘𝗚𝗔𝗦



The glimmering gold of Las Vegas meets the Golden Dome in @NDFootball's 2022 #ShamrockSeries uniform.@UnderArmour | #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/4M3SfWPTcK — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) July 27, 2022

Notre Dame is set to kick off their season on Sept. 3 at Ohio State. They’ll play three more games before enjoying a bye week ahead of their trip out west.

The Irish are coming off an 11-2 season in which they finished No. 8 in the AP Poll. While Freeman made his head coaching debut at the Fiesta Bowl, all eyes will be on Columbus, Ohio, come Labor Day weekend to see what the 36-year-old has come up with in the six months since taking over the reins.