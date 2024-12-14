North Texas Soccer Club, the reigning 2024 MLS NEXT Pro champions, announced Friday that starting in 2026, all home games will be played at the future Mansfield Stadium.

The stadium, set to be built in the Staybolt Street Entertainment District, will be the North Texas SC's third home venue after playing its first season at Frisco's Toyota Stadium and the last five seasons at the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

The team will be the primary tenant for the 7,000-seat venue, which developers said will offer residential and retail space, family entertainment and a conference center.

“As a community that has grown from a small suburb to a destination community for living, working, and now entertainment, Mansfield is the perfect home for the Champion North Texas Soccer Club,” said Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans. “The Staybolt Street Entertainment District Stadium will be the place where people come from all over to watch the highest level of MLS NEXT Pro soccer.”

REV Entertainment and FCD Management, the management affiliate of FC Dallas, will operate the venue and act as consultants during the design and construction phases. They will also oversee all sports programming, including youth soccer and international tournaments.

"Since our first discussions with the City of Mansfield leadership team, we aspired to deliver a world-class anchor tenant, and we have achieved that with our partners at FC Dallas," said REV Entertainment President Sean Decker.

The club will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 18. They will continue to play the 2025 season home games at Choctaw Stadium.

“We are excited to bring professional soccer to this remarkable stadium and to be a part of the vibrant Mansfield community,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “Throughout this process, we’ve come to truly understand just how special Mansfield is. We are committed to building meaningful, lasting connections with the incredible people here. Together, we’ll create something truly extraordinary.”