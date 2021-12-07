North Texas Olympian to Hold Holiday Training Camp

Olympian Jasmine Moore will make her way back to North Texas over the holidays to help train the next generation of athletes.

Moore, 20, will coach a three-day camp later this month. She said it’s a full-circle moment to be back in North Texas, reuniting with some of her high school coaches to train up the next generation of triple jumpers.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“I just appreciate everyone that helped me along the way, and I just want to give back to the community and show them that if I can do this and start off where you are then you can do this too,” Moore said.

The last time NBC 5 talked to Moore, who is from Grand Prairie, she was fresh off the plane from Tokyo. She was exhausted and feeling a mix of emotions. She said she’s in a much better place and wants to touch on mental health challenges during the "Jump with Jas" camp.

“I’ve dealt with mental health struggles all throughout high school and college and I feel like that’s a huge topic that sometimes people want to shy away from, but it’s real and it’s real life,” she said.

Moore said it’s a special time to give back to the community where she got her start as an Olympian.

The camp will take place Dec. 17-19 at Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield.