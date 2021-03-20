North Texas Meets Villanova in Second Round

A ticket to the Sweet 16 will get punched as North Texas and Villanova are set to square off Sunday morning in Indianapolis.

BOTTOM LINE

No. 13 seed North Texas and No. 5 seed Villanova are set to square off in an NCAA second-round matchup. Villanova earned a 73-63 win over Winthrop in the first round, while North Texas won its first-ever NCAA tournament game -- 78-69 in overtime against Purdue.

SAVVY VETERANS

Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Jermaine Samuels, Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels have combined to score 45% of Villanova's points this season. For North Texas, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, Thomas Bell and James Reese have combined to account for 67% of all North Texas scoring, including 87% of the team's points over its last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE

Hamlet has either made or assisted on 56% of all North Texas field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN

North Texas is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Mean Green are 7-9 when scoring any fewer than 74.

ASSIST RATIOS

The Mean Green have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Villanova has 32 assists on 64 field goals (50%) across its previous three outings while North Texas has assisted on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2%) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW

Villanova has turned the ball over on just 13.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-best rate among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 8.9 times per game this season and just 6.7 times per game over their last three games.

