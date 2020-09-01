North Texas Mean Green About to Begin Strange College Football Season

College football will look and sound a lot different this fall compared to a year ago, but North Texas head football coach Seth Littrell isn’t complaining.

“Through all this, it seemed at times you never thought of the day this would kind of begin and you’d start having game week again," said Littrell. "So [I] just feel extremely blessed to have the opportunity to go out there with my guys and coach football and watch those guys compete and have fun.”

“I’m very relieved," said North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden. "I've been working my tail off as well as my other receivers and my teammates so I’m looking forward to Saturday and being able to step on the field again and just be around my teammates in a game setting.”

The Mean Green, like so many programs, weren’t sure if the pandemic would put their 2020 season on pause. Fortunately it won’t.

But Apogee Stadium will have a lot less fans on Saturday. A 25% capacity in the lower bowl and no more than 50% of suite seats will be allowed to be filled.

“It’s going to be maybe a little different," said Littrell. "You’re going to have to maybe feed off each other a little bit more than maybe feeding off a crowd."

“I just know whenever I get on the field, I just got to be locked in to my job and what I got to do and that’s just hitting anybody that come in front of me,” said North Texas linebacker KD Davis.

The Mean Green ready to make tackles while providing a much-needed shot in the arm for a society starving for football fun in the fall.

“It just kind of brings everybody together," said Littrell. "I know everybody’s been thirsting for it and it it’s been a long season for everybody.”

It's been a long season and the season is just getting started.