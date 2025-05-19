Seven North Texas high schools will square off on Monday for the first Dallas Cowboys Girls Flag Football League championship.

Organizers said nearly 100 high school teams participated in the league's first season this spring, which started on March 29. The championship will be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco and live-streamed on Dave Campbell's Texas Football's TexanLive.com.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The first round of the championship will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

Ranchview High School will play DeSoto at 5:30 p.m. The winner will play Pinkston High School in a scheduled bye week in the second round at 6:50 p.m.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Pascal High School will face off against Martin High School, and Arlington Heights High School will compete against H. Grady Spruce High School. The winners of these two games will play each other in the second round at 6:50 p.m.

The second round winners will compete for the 2025 championship title at 8 p.m.

Several participating schools supported their team on social media, including Arlington Heights.

"Heights pride. Girls power. Championship bound. Let’s go, Heights," the school posted to Facebook.

H. Grady Spruce High School congratulated Barak Stinger, the girls' flag football coach, on earning Coach of the Week, an award with a $1,000 grant from The Jerry Jones Family Foundation.

"Coach Stringer is being honored for the high level of character and hard work he brings to his team, school, and community," they said on Facebook. "This recognition is so well deserved."

"We're excited to provide the necessary resources and curriculum to facilitate the accessibility of girls' flag football, generating opportunity for higher education and developing talent leading into the LA 2028 Summer Olympic Games and beyond," organizers said.

The Dallas Cowboys said they hope to get the sport adopted statewide by the University Interscholastic League, the organization that administers extracurricular activities for students in Texas, and are working with the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation, the NFL and other groups to support the formation of leagues.