North Texas High School Runner Sets Records in Pursuit of Bigger Dreams

A North Texas high school runner is getting national attention for her record-breaking times on her way to what she hopes is an Olympic dream.

But Brynn Brown isn’t focused on those big ambitions down the road just yet -- instead, she's locked in on her next opportunity to take one step at a time doing what she loves.

“I just try to lock into a rhythm, run to the race,” said Brown, a Denton Guyer High School senior. “I just let my mind run, if you will, and kind of clear my head. I think running has been a big avenue for me to be a big stress reliever. I just love to run.”

She’s pretty good at it too.

Her list of accomplishments as a runner goes on and on. Brown holds the state record for the fastest 5K time for a girls high school athlete, running a March race in 15 minutes, 56 seconds -- more than a minute faster than the second-place finisher. She is just the eighth high school girls athlete to ever break the 16-minute mark in a 5K race.

“When I crossed that line, it was just so special because it wasn’t for me,” Brown said. “It was for all the other people who believed in me and counted on me. It was just so special.”

Also special, because of what Brown's family has endured in the last year. Both of her parents are first responders. Her mom, Brandi, is a nurse and her dad is a firefighter, both of whom motivate Brown to take her passion to the next level.

“It’s crazy,” Brown said. “My mom works a 12-hour shift, comes home, and has to deal with us. I would be so tired.”

“I always call her my amazing Brynn,” Brandi Brown said. “She never ceases to amaze me. She lives up to that name, even when she doubted herself. She knows she’s my amazing Brynn.”

The amazing Brynn, putting up record numbers, with an Olympic goal she hopes is in her future.

“That would be incredible to represent my country on the biggest stage, everyone dreams of that,” Brown said. “I’ve got to stay process-oriented though, see if it happens, but yeah, definitely shooting for the stars and dreaming big."

Dreaming big, embracing the moments she spends competing in the sport she loves so much, but with bigger goals for what she can accomplish by just focusing on each step.

“I just want to know that I used my talent for good and made an impact on the world in the best way that I could," Brown said.