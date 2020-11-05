University of North Texas

North Texas' Game Against Louisiana Tech Postponed Due to COVID-19

Teams hope to reschedule game for future date

The University of North Texas' football game against Louisiana Tech scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed due to ongoing pandemic.

UNT said Thursday the number of cases of COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing led to the postponement.

"We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of our game against Louisiana Tech this weekend," Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. "However, it is necessary in the interest of the health and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We've appreciated the consistent dialogue with our colleagues at Louisiana Tech and we look forward to safely resuming play."

Both teams are working together to reschedule the game on Dec. 5, though that date has not yet been confirmed.

UNT's Oct. 31 football game against the University of Texas at El Paso that was postponed after a surge of COVID-19 cases in the West Texas city has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

