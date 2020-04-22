North Texas Considered for Potential MLB Quarantine Game Site

With Globe Life Field still waiting to host its first baseball game, Major League Baseball now considers the new home of the Rangers and North Texas a potentially great fit to be one of three sites to host games in a shortened, quarantined 2020 season.

“You’ve got the eastern time zone teams in Florida, the central and mountain teams here, and the west coast teams in Arizona,” said Dallas Morning News reporter Evan Grant.

Dallas Morning News reporter Evan Grant writes of the idea in his latest column, pointing out the biggest criticism of the new stadium in Arlington is its “event center” feel, rather than a baseball stadium. But its retractable roof and artificial turf, among other accommodations, provide MLB quite a few answers to difficult and unusual problems during COVID-19.

“Because of the size of the clubhouses and the fact there are four clubhouses here, you’d be able to house four teams and be able to move them in and out in the course of a day. You could play two games there with batting practice and everything every day and not have a big impact on the quality of grass,” Grant said.

It feels like weeks ago, but it was really just days ago that the Major League Baseball season was right around the corner. Before coronavirus brought the nation to a standstill, NBC 5 took a look inside Globe Life Field in Arlington, the new home of the Texas Rangers.

High quality options if games are to be played, but, in the end, whether Globe Life Field is or is not an ideal location for a quarantined MLB season is only relevant if baseball players are on board.

“I think a lot of it comes down to family situations, and there is a lot involved,” Gran said. “It’s a difficult choice. Would you go play baseball to earn some money, especially because you have a limited time window to earn money in your career?”