North Texas' Bid to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Moves Forward

North Texas is hoping to get one step closer to hosting the biggest sporting event in the world.

This Sunday, the Dallas Sports Commission will host FIFA delegates in hopes of becoming a host site for the 2026 world cup.

The delegates will tour locations like AT&T Stadium and the Cotton Bowl.

The goal is to host six matches, the World Cup final or a semifinal match, and be the home of the World Cup’s International Broadcast Center

According to the Dallas Sports Commission, the move could potentially have a $400 million economic impact.

The event would be comparable to having six to seven Super Bowls in a 35 day period, Dallas Sports Commission officials said.

The World Cup is the single largest sporting event in the world.

The 2026 World Cup will involve 80 games taking place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Of those 80 games, 60 will take place in the United States.

A final decision on what cities will host the games is expected in the first of half of 2022.