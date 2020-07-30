North Texan With Heart Condition Given Golf ‘Round of a Lifetime'

For Stephenville’s Tyler Lane, golf became his top sports passion when other sports were no longer an option.

“I used to play baseball, basketball, football, but I kept passing out when I played those sports,” Lane said. “That’s how I found out about my heart condition.”

Tyler’s heart condition is called arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia (ARVD) and required him to have a defibrillator that acts as a pacemaker put in when he was just 14 years old. With cardio-intensive sports out of the question, golf became his go-to.

“I started playing with my dad, and it was like, 'why have we never done this before?'” Tyler said.

After six years of playing golf weekly, Tyler was selected by the “Round of a Lifetime” foundation – a charity group that sends patients with heart conditions on dream-come-true golf trips – and Tyler picked Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin to play a round with his dad and uncle in his round of a lifetime.

“I chose that course because it’s one of the more difficult courses on tour and I wanted to see what it was like for those guys,” Tyler said. “Whenever you watch it on T.V., they make it look like it is a piece of cake. We definitely got a feel for it alright!”

“Seeing the photos from over the weekend and hearing Tyler talk about how special the round was with his uncle and father, it makes it all worth it,” said Dan Igo, Director of Content for the Round of a Lifetime Foundation.

All worth it, as Tyler Lane’s top sports passion turned into a dream come true – with memories from a round of a lifetime that are unforgettable.

“It was amazing,” Tyler said. “It’s something that I’m never going to forget and we will talk about for years to come.”