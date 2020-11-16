North Fort Worth Eyed for $145M, 8,000-Seat Soccer Complex

An 8,000-seat sports complex with as many as 16 soccer fields would be built on the northeast corner of Interstate 35W and Basswood Boulevard under a proposal pushed by a Fort Worth City Council member.

“It’s about capturing sports tourism,” council member Cary Moon said.

The facility is in the early planning stages and would require the approval of the city of Fort Worth and the Keller Independent School District.

Moon discussed the idea with the Keller school board Monday evening and said he’s also looking for a private partner.

It would cost about $145 million, Moon said.

Moon said many people leave Fort Worth to go to sports tournaments in other cities.

“We want them to stay in Fort Worth,” he said.

City of Fort Worth

According to his plan, the city would fund the operation for the first three years at a cost of about $1.5 million. It would become “revenue neutral” and support itself with the money it brings in, he said.

Moon is using the name "Fort Worth Star" but said that is just a working title and may be changed.

Construction could begin in 2022, he said.