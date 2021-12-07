Nolan Ryan

Nolan Ryan's Last Texas Rangers Contract Up for Auction

Contract signed by Nolan Ryan and Rangers co-owner George W. Bush; auction ends Dec. 16

nolan ryan retirement, news conference

The final Major League Baseball contract signed by Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan is up for auction.

Huggins & Scott Auctions put the contract up for auction on Dec. 3 with a minimum bid of $5,000. The online auction ends at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

The auction house said the contract is the final one of Ryan's 27-year illustrious career as a player and was first signed in December 1988 for the 1989 season.

When Ryan retired, he'd totaled 324 wins and obtained all-time records for no-hitters (7) and strikeouts (5,714). The final two no-hitters were earned in a Rangers uniform, along with 939 of his strikeouts.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1999 and, per the signed contract, was to enter Cooperstown as a Ranger.

NBC 5 News
Nolan Ryan's Texas Rangers contract, auctioned by Huggins & Scott in December 2021.

"The 1989 contract then served as the base agreement for Ryan's remaining years in Arlington up until his retirement in 1993," Huggins & Scott said in a press release.

The contract also includes three addenda that extended Ryan's agreement with the team through the next three seasons.

"Addendum 3 is co-signed by Ryan's then-boss and soon-to-be close friend George W. Bush. Bush was presiding over the Rangers as part-owner, six years before being elected Texas Governor and 12 years before becoming the 43rd President of the United States," Huggins & Scott said.

The contracts are also signed by former Rangers general manager and current color commentator Tom Grieve, co-owner Edward Rose and American League president Robert Brown.

