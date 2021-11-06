No NFL Doctor Told Aaron Rodgers Vaccinated People Can't Catch Or Spread COVID, League Says

The National Football League is shutting down claims from Aaron Rodgers alleging that a league doctor told him "it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid."

The Green Bay Packers quarterback made the claims on Friday while appearing as a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Sirius XM.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The NFL denied Rodger's comments in a statement.

“No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player,” the NFL said. “If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com