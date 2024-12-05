Texas Longhorns

Zero Longhorns fans caught or punished for throwing bottles in Georgia game

The incident drew a $250,000 fine from the SEC, which also threatened to ban alcohol sales at future games

By Jim Vertuno | The Associated Press

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Imagn Images

The University of Texas investigation into the bottle-throwing incident that disrupted the Texas-Georgia game in October — and drew a harsh rebuke and fine from the Southeastern Conference — resulted in no one being caught or punished.

In a report to the league sent last month, Texas officials said a video review did not identify any of the culprits.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Texas and Georgia meet again Saturday in the SEC championship game in Atlanta. Their first meeting in Austin, a 30-15 Georgia win, produced one of the most chaotic and controversial scenes of the college football season. Longhorns fans upset about a pass interference penalty pelted the field with debris and briefly stopped the game, giving the officials time to huddle and reverse the call.

The incident drew a $250,000 fine from the SEC, which also threatened to ban alcohol sales at future games. The SEC ordered the school to find those responsible and ban them from all athletic events the rest of the school year.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

In a Nov. 7 report to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said the school “reviewed all available video and other sources of information” to try to find the disruptive fans.

“Despite our best effort, we have not been able to identify the individuals at issue. We will take action if new identifying information comes to light,” Del Conte wrote.

The school's report was provided to The Associated Press this week. A university spokesman said he was unaware of any new information or punishments since it was sent to the SEC. Del Conte did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

East Texas 2 hours ago

Texas man who said he mistook son for intruder shot and ‘cremated' him: Sheriff

Immigration Dec 4

Texas is offering land for Trump mass deportation facilities

Del Conte told the SEC that Texas has added additional security cameras and personnel to watch the student section, updated its sportsmanship and fan code of conduct policies, and created digital messaging to encourage good behavior.

“Respect, sportsmanship and fairness are values that drive us," Del Conte wrote. “We expect fans to uphold these standards as well.”

The SEC did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas LonghornstexasAustinGeorgia
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us