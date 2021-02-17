basketball

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Texas Postponed Due to Weather

By The Associated Press

No. 9 Oklahoma's home game against No. 12 Texas has been postponed indefinitely due to inclement weather that hit the Southwest over the past several days.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday. It was moved to Wednesday and then Thursday and now the makeup date is uncertain.

Oklahoma said Wednesday the schools will work together to reschedule.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Texas A&M 28 mins ago

Texas A&M Men's & Women's Games Postponed Due to Storm

globe life field 3 hours ago

State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field Rescheduled Due to Weather Conditions

Earlier in the week, Oklahoma's game at Oklahoma State was moved from Feb. 25 to March 1.

The teams will meet in Norman on Feb. 27, meaning the rivals are slated to play back-to-back games.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

basketballtexasOklahomaUniversity of TexasLonghorns
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us