No. 2 Baylor Women Without Lauren Cox Because of Foot Injury

Baylor star post Lauren Cox will miss time for No. 2 Baylor women because of foot injury

By Associated Press

Lauren-Cox-Baylor-Getty-102819
Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Preseason AP All-America senior post Lauren Cox will miss defending national champion and No. 2 Baylor's next game, and maybe more, with a right foot injury.

The Lady Bears said the 6-foot-4 senior post sustained a stress reaction to the second metatarsal on her right foot. The school didn't say how or when Cox got hurt.

The school said Cox "is expected to miss time" beginning with Thursday night's home game against Houston Baptist. Her return will be determined by how she responds to treatment.

Cox has had double-doubles in both games this season for Baylor, which has won by 68 and 74 points. Cox averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds a game while playing 21 1/2 minutes a game.

