Baylor

No. 2 Baylor Set to Resume Play Feb. 23 After COVID-19 Pause

No. 2 Baylor is set to resume the season Feb. 23 at home against Iowa State following a six-game hiatus that started because of COVID-19 protocols

By The Associated Press

Guards Mark Vital #11 and Jared Butler #12 of the Baylor Bears high five during the first half of the college basketball game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on Jan. 16, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas.
John E. Moore III/Getty Images

No. 2 Baylor is set to resume the season Feb. 23 following a six-game hiatus that started because of COVID-19 protocols and there is plenty of uncertainty over the rest of the regular season.

The Bears are scheduled to play Iowa State at home after the Big 12 announced the postponement of Saturday's home game against Oklahoma State. The conference didn't specify whether the Oklahoma State postponement was over COVID-19 issues or the wintry weather affecting Texas.

Baylor hasn't played since matching the best start in school history at 17-0 with an 83-69 win over No. 12 Texas on Feb. 2. If the current schedule holds, the Bears (9-0 in the Big 12) will go three weeks between games.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Kansas City Chiefs Feb 16

Girl Injured in Crash Involving Chiefs Coach Britt Reid Is Out of Coma

American Airlines Center Feb 15

Stars, Mavs Postpone Upcoming Games at AAC Amid Widespread Power Outages

There is just one other scheduled game for Baylor at the moment: home against No. 13 West Virginia on Feb. 25. That game has been rescheduled twice.

The Bears have six other games that could be rescheduled, but the school says not all of them will be. The conference has an extra week before the Big 12 tournament to try to play postponed games.

Baylor's unscheduled home games include Texas, TCU, 15th-ranked Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. The road games that could be rescheduled are No. 9 Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BaylorBaylor Universitymens basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us