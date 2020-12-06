College Football

No. 12 Iowa State, No. 13 Oklahoma Set for Big 12 Title Game

It will mark the Cyclones' first appearance in the Big 12 title game

Running back Breece Hall #28 of the Iowa State Cyclones drives the ball past defensive back Tre Brown #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half of the play at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 3, 2020 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 37-30 over the Oklahoma Sooners.
David Purdy/Getty Images

The Big 12 championship game matchup is set after No. 12 Iowa State and No. 13 Oklahoma won their games Saturday.

Iowa State (8-2, 8-1 Big 12) clinched a spot in its first title game and the best conference record in the regular season with a 42-6 win over West Virginia at home. The five-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners (7-2, 6-2) later beat Baylor 27-7.

The title game is Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Oklahoma has a six-game winning streak since a 37-30 loss at Iowa State on Oct. 3, when the Sooners were 0-2 in Big 12 play for the first time since 1998.

Iowa State opened this season with a 31-14 home loss to Louisiana-Lafayette, but its only Big 12 loss was 24-21 at Oklahoma State on Oct. 24. The Cyclones last won a conference title in 1912 when they shared a Missouri Valley Conference crown with Nebraska.

The Cyclones have completed their regular season. Oklahoma plays at West Virginia next Saturday to make up a game postponed from Nov. 28, but holds tiebreakers over both No. 19 Oklahoma State and Texas.

Oklahoma is 10-1 in Big 12 championships games, including all three since the game was reinstated after a six-year hiatus. It will be the Sooners' 12th appearance in the last 15 Big 12 title games, a streak that started with their 2000 national championship.

