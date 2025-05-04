Dallas Stars

Nine times Game 7: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer is first in NHL playoffs with nine Game 7 wins

The Stars wrapped up their first-round series with a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars heac coach Pete DeBoer reacts to play in the first period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer is the first player or coach in NHL history to be part of nine Game 7 victories after they wrapped up their first-round series with a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

DeBoer is 9-0 in Game 7s, a record accumulated with four different teams since 2012. His first came with New Jersey, and he has since had three each with San Jose and Dallas and two with Vegas. The Stars have won a seven-game series in each of his first three seasons with them.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Darryl Sutter was 8-3 in Game 7s.

Seven players have also been part of eight wins in a Game 7. The only of those players still active is Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who just completed his 15th NHL season.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Dallas Stars
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us