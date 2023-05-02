NBA

Nikola Jokic's Daughter Adorably Points at Ring Finger After Nuggets-Suns

Jokic and the Nuggets are hoping to win the franchise's first ever title this postseason

By Sanjesh Singh

Jokic's daughter adorably points at ring finger in Nuggets' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Denver Nuggets are hunting for the NBA title, and one person knows what's at stake: a baby.

After Denver defeated the Phoenix Suns 97-87 at home in Game 2 on Monday, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic began walking off the court when he looked towards his wife and daughter in the stands.

Jokic waved towards them, then his daughter made an amusing gesture. She started pointing at her ring finger, to which the 28-year-old followed suit in a heartwarming exchange.

Jokic's daughter, Ognjena, was born in September of 2021 and is among a Denver fanbase hoping to see its team bring home the NBA title.

The Nuggets are one of 12 teams to have never won the NBA championship, but Jokic and Co. have a promising opportunity to do so in 2023. They finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed out West and have a 2-0 lead over No. 4 Phoenix in their second-round series.

Jokic, a two-time league MVP, dropped 39 points in 41 minutes to go with 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in Game 2 in a year which the Nuggets finally have healthy and quality depth surrounding their star center from Serbia.

Jokic and the Nuggets will continue their pursuit for the title when they head to Phoenix for a pivotal Game 3 on Friday. 

