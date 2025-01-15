Penguins star Evgeni Malkin becomes latest athlete to be victim of home burglary

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin's home was burglarized on Saturday, the same day the Penguins hosted the Ottawa Senators.

KDKA-TV, citing unnamed sources, reported that Malkin's three Stanley Cup rings were among the items taken during the robbery.

The Penguins confirmed the burglary of Malkin's home in Sewickley, a Pittsburgh suburb, but declined to get into detail and cited the police's ongoing investigation.

“We are working closely with local authorities and team security,” the team said in a statement late Tuesday night. "Malkin has requested that his privacy be respected during this time and we will have no further comment on the matter.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Malkin did not play during Pittsburgh's 5-0 loss to Ottawa on Saturday due to an upper-body injury. He returned from a four-game absence on Tuesday night and had an assist in a 4-2 loss to Seattle. Malkin spoke after the game but did not mention the incident.

The 38-year-old Malkin is the latest victim in a series of home invasions of high-profile athletes. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's house was targeted while the Bengals played Monday Night Football in Dallas in December.

The homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into in October. In the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis had his home broken into Nov. 2 and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr.’s home was burglarized on Sept. 15 while he was at a Minnesota Vikings game.

KDKA also reported that Malkin’s home security system was down during the robbery and that his safe was left open.