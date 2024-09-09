NHL franchises are paying more and more to keep its superstars.

Centres are usually at the forefront of such lucrative deals because of their collective importance to a team, bridging the gap between the offense and defense.

Such was the case with Leon Draisaitl, who recently inked an eight-year, $112 million contract to stay with the Edmonton Oilers. Despite the hefty deal, Draisaitl won't be the near the highest-paid players just yet since the first year won't kick in until 2025-26.

So, who are the league's best-paid athletes? Here's a ranking of annual contract values and more for 2024-25, per Spotrac:

NHL’s highest-paid players: Annual value

1. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $13,250,000

2. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche: $12,600,000

3. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers: $12,500,000

4. Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers: $11,642,857

5. Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks: $11,600,000

T-6. Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins: $11,500,000

T-6. William Nylander, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $11,500,000

8. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins: $11,250,000

T-9. Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings: $11,000,000

T-9. John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $11,000,000

T-9. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres: $11,000,000

NHL’s highest-paid players: Total contract value

1. Shea Weber, D, Utah Hockey Club: $110,000,000

2. Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins: $104,400,000

3. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche: $100,800,000

4. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers: $100,000,000

5. Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks: $92,800,000

T-6. Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins: $92,000,000

T-6. William Nylander, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $92,000,000

8. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins: $90,000,000

T-9. Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings: 88,000,000

T-9. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres: $88,000,000

NHL’s highest-paid players: Signing bonus

1. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche: $85,340,000

2. Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers: $74,500,000

3. John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $70,890,000

4. Carey Price, GK, Montreal Canadiens: $70,000,000

5. William Nylander, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $69,000,000

T-6. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers: $68,000,000

T-6. Shea Weber, D, Utah Hockey Club: $68,000,000

8. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Calgary Flames: $61,500,000

9. Sam Reinhart, C, Florida Panthers: $61,000,000

10. Mitchell Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs: $60,958,000